Sheriff’s Office: Toddler Falls, Drowns in Calaveras River

VALLEY SPRINGS — A toddler drowned Friday morning in the Calaveras River, the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to investigators, the 3-year-old girl was walking with her mother and a baby were walking along a dirt trail in the River of Skulls Nature Trail area, about a quarter-mile from the Hogan Dam.

The girl slipped, fell into the water and was swept away, deputies said.

Deputies and firefighters responded and were able to pull the girl from the water. She was taken to Mark Twain Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Deputies said trails and paths along streams have become particularly dangerous after heavy rains.