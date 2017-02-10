Tree Topples, Crashes Down onto Citrus Heights Mobile Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CITRUS HEIGHTS -- As storm cleanup continues, one Citrus Heights mobile home owner woke up to the sound of a large oak tree slamming into the top his roof, leaving significant damage to the home.

A rude awakening doesn't begin to describe the start to Bill Raven's day.

"Well, just kind of like, 'Oh (expletive).' Nothing else I could do," Raven's said.

Just after 1 a.m., a giant oak came crashing down on his Citrus Heights mobile home -– the only one to see any damage of all the units in the Oak Grove Estates Senior Housing Complex.

"I've been here seven years and nothing like this has ever come close to happening. So, I didn't expect it,” said Raven.

His roof partially caved in, car port and car crushed, windows shattered. As Raven cleaned up his property, recent storms have knocked trees down in dozens of other locations in and around Citrus Heights.

"We've been overwhelmed,” said Forrest McClintic, who owns a tree removal service that’s been in business for 37 years.

"It reminds me of 1997; lots of people in panic mode," McClintic said. "They see a big tree in the front yard, they think it's going to be the next one to fall over."

Some at-risk trees, McClintic says, they get to in time. As Raven can attest, however, not all trees that are ready to fall are inspected.

The city of Citrus Heights has been heavily focused on prevent flooding during these recent storms, however fallen trees is a much harder issue for which to prepare, according to city officials.

"We've prepared over the last several years with all of our construction projects, addressing our drainage issues along our creeks,” said Regina Cave, Management Analyst with the City of Citrus Heights.

Raven's thankful the damage wasn't worse, and that he and the two people living with him didn't suffer a scratch.

Because the tree which fell onto his home was on private property, the city will not aid in removing it. The senior living complex will arrange for the tree removal, but Raven is stuck with his own home repairs.