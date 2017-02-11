3,000 People from the Seven Countries in Travel Ban February 4-6

GREENVILLE, SC - FEBRUARY 6, 2017: Iranian engineer Nazanin Zinouri, with her dog Dexter, gets a hug from Emma Porter after arriving at the Greenville Spartanburg Airport February 6, 2017 in Greenville, South Carolina. Zinouri, a Clemson graduate, works for a technology firm in Greenville, South Carolina and has lived in the United States for the last seven years. While attempting to return to South Carolina after a recent trip visiting family in Iran, she had been taken off her flight in Dubai as a result of the recent travel and immigration ban ordered by President Donald Trump. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

(CNN) — Approximately 3,000 people from the seven countries listed in President Donald Trump’s travel ban were allowed to enter the US between February 4 and February 6, according to figures provided Saturday by the Department of Homeland Security.

Trump signed an executive order last month barring foreign nationals from Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Iraq and Yemen from entering the country for 90 days, all refugees for 120 days, and all refugees from Syria indefinitely.

But a federal appeals court ruled Thursday that Trump’s travel ban will remain blocked after an earlier court raised concerns about the constitutionality of the ban among other things.

The unanimous ruling from the three-judge panel means citizens of the seven majority-Muslim countries were able to travel to the US, despite Trump’s executive order.

The 3,000 number does not include lawful-permanent-residents because they are not within the scope of Trump’s executive order, DHS spokeswoman Gillian Christensen told CNN.

During the same period in 2016, 1,817 from the seven impacted countries were admitted to the US.

The White House announced Friday that they will not immediately appeal the decision to the Supreme Court and are working on “possible tweaks” to the executive order.

The President is currently examining several options to save the ban and is expected to introduce the changes next week.