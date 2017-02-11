Flash Flood Watch Issued for Sacramento County Until Monday

SACRAMENTO COUNTY — A flash flood watch has been issued for Sacramento County through Monday evening.

Flooded McCormack Williamson Tract may threaten levees on Staten and Tyler Islands. See Flash Flood Watch for details. #cawx #caflood pic.twitter.com/BqGlCePNdi — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) February 12, 2017

Tyler Island, Staten Island, Walnut Grove east of the Sacramento River and Dead Horse Island could be affected by a levee that failed at the Mokelumne River Saturday around 8 a.m.

The McCormack-Williamson Tract, situated near the downstream portion of the Mokelumne River delta, has begun to fill and flood the surrounding area. If levels rise, causing waters to breach an additional southern levee and flow into lower Snodgrass Slough and Mokelumne River forks, the islands’ levees could fail.

A flash flood warning could be issued for residents on Tyler Island, Staten Island and Walnut Grove, east of the Sacramento River.

Officials with the Sacramento County Department of Water Resources and San Joaquin County are monitoring the rising waters.

In case of possible levee failure, officials say that residents should be monitoring weather updates and warnings and be prepared to evacuate in a moment’s notice.