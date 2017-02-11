Golfer Uses Putter to Escape Gator’s Jaws

Tony Aarts used his putter to jab the gator in the eyes before the alligator let him go.
WINK-TV reports that (http://bit.ly/2kxr636 ) Aarts was playing at the Magnolia Landing Golf & Country Club in the Fort Myers area last Wednesday when he heard a splash while approaching the fourth hole.
He says the gator grabbed his right ankle and he ended up on his back before they both rolled into a water hazard. The gator let ago after the jabs to the eye.
State wildlife workers captured the gator and put it down.
Aarts was treated and released from a hospital.