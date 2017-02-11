Police Arrest Man Suspected of Stabbing, Killing Wife in Fairfield Home

FAIRFIELD — A Fairfield man, who was suspected of killing his wife Friday, has been arrested by police.

The Fairfield Police Department reports that they tracked down Camden Lo, 50, after officials were notified by a family member that his wife may have been killed around 4:30 p.m.

The relative noted that the domestic violence-related homicide had happened in a home on Burgundy Way near Concord Avenue, according to the Fairfield Police Department. When officers arrived at the home there was no answer.

Police had to force their way into the locked residence before finding Lo’s wife dead with a stab wound. Lo was able to flee before anyone arrived to discover her.

Having gathered further information that Lo had taken refuge 20 miles away at a Napa restaurant on Trancas Boulevard, Fairfield Police contacted local officials. Napa Police officers found Lo at the restaurant and Fairfield Police were able to take him into custody.

Lo has been booked at the Solano County Jail.

Further information regarding the incidents leading up to the woman’s death have not been uncovered at the time of this active investigation. The identity of the victim is being withheld so that family members can be notified.