Several Sacramento County Roads Close Due to Flooding

SACRAMENTO COUNTY — Sacramento County posted a running list of road closures across the region due to recent flooding.

Utilizing specific criteria, officials focused on roads that are used most often by the public based on such things as peak traffic hours, duration, location, number of lanes and scope of work or event.

Multiple roadways have been closed since Wednesday, while some were blocked off by county officials starting Saturday, including:

Alabama Road, between Simmerhorn Road and Borden Road Arno Road, between Riley Road and Kerry Lane Dillard Road, east of Highway 99 to Riley Road Franklin Boulevard, from Hood Franklin Boulevard to Lambert Road Jefcott Road, closed at North End, no access to Green Road Lambert Road, from Franklin Boulevard to Bruceville Road Lambert Road, from Franklin Boulevard To Point Pleasant Road Point Pleasant Road, from Franklin Boulevard to Lambert Road Point Pleasant Road, from Franklin Boulevard East to Ed Rau Road Randolph Road, closed at Jeffcott Road To Green Road

For more road closures, visit the Sacramento County “Road & Lane Closures” page.

