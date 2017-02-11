Several Sacramento County Roads Close Due to Flooding

SACRAMENTO COUNTY — Sacramento County posted a running list of road closures across the region due to recent flooding.
Utilizing specific criteria, officials focused on roads that are used most often by the public based on such things as peak traffic hours, duration, location, number of lanes and scope of work or event.
Multiple roadways have been closed since Wednesday, while some were blocked off by county officials starting Saturday, including:
Alabama Road, between Simmerhorn Road and Borden Road
Arno Road, between Riley Road and Kerry Lane
Dillard Road, east of Highway 99 to Riley Road
Franklin Boulevard, from Hood Franklin Boulevard to Lambert Road
Jefcott Road, closed at North End, no access to Green Road
Lambert Road, from Franklin Boulevard to Bruceville Road
Lambert Road, from Franklin Boulevard To Point Pleasant Road
Point Pleasant Road, from Franklin Boulevard to Lambert Road
Point Pleasant Road, from Franklin Boulevard East to Ed Rau Road
Randolph Road, closed at Jeffcott Road To Green Road
For more road closures, visit the Sacramento County “Road & Lane Closures” page.
