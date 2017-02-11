Several Sacramento County Roads Close Due to Flooding

Posted 4:23 PM, February 11, 2017, by , Updated at 04:21PM, February 11, 2017

SACRAMENTO COUNTY — Sacramento County posted a running list of road closures across the region due to recent flooding.

Utilizing specific criteria, officials focused on roads that are used most often by the public based on such things as peak traffic hours, duration, location, number of lanes and scope of work or event.

Multiple roadways have been closed since Wednesday, while some were blocked off by county officials starting Saturday, including:

Alabama Road, between Simmerhorn Road and Borden Road

Arno Road, between Riley Road and Kerry Lane

Dillard Road, east of Highway 99 to Riley Road

Franklin Boulevard, from Hood Franklin Boulevard to Lambert Road

Jefcott Road, closed at North End, no access to Green Road

Lambert Road, from Franklin Boulevard to Bruceville Road

Lambert Road, from Franklin Boulevard To Point Pleasant Road

Point Pleasant Road, from Franklin Boulevard to Lambert Road

Point Pleasant Road, from Franklin Boulevard East to Ed Rau Road

Randolph Road, closed at Jeffcott Road To Green Road

