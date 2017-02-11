Vallejo Police Investigate Deadly Shooting at Lake Dalwigk Park

VALLEJO — The Vallejo Police Department began investigations Saturday of a shooting that left one man dead in Lake Dalwigk Park.

At around 2:18 p.m., police were called about shots fired in the park at the intersection of 5th and Lemon Streets. On scene, officers found a man who had been shot near the park’s basketball court.

The man died from his wounds at the scene.

Vallejo Police detectives are leading the investigation and are withholding the identity of the victim until family members can be contacted.

Further information regarding the incidents leading up to the shooting has yet to be reported by officials.

Stay with FOX40 and FOX40.com for more updates as this story develops.