Water Begins to Flow over Lake Oroville Dam's Emergency Spillway for First Time in History

OROVILLE — For the first time in history, water is flowing over the emergency spillway at the Lake Oroville dam.

The California Department of Resources said Saturday morning that there is no danger of flooding.

Here is the emergency overflow of #LakeOroville at 830am. pic.twitter.com/8M0GWzcAIk — Tehama Co. Spotter (@tehamacospotter) February 11, 2017

Officials were hoping the use of the emergency spillway wouldn’t be necessary, fearing debris would flow into the Feather River. Nevertheless, DWR had been preparing for the emergency spillway’s use since Tuesday, after erosion damage was spotted on the main spillway.

The DWR said after the flow began that the Feather River was still well within its capacity.

The Oroville Dam itself remains intact and undamaged, DWR said. Meanwhile, the damaged spillway continues to be used. State officials say a break in the weather will allow engineers to truly assess the damage and plan repairs.