As the Sun Comes Out, Point Pleasant Still Soaked

POINT PLEASANT -- With the sun out Sunday, one might think the flood waters in Point Pleasant may be receding.

"Actually, it's higher," William Vice said. "Yesterday, I was able to walk out on my driveway."

Vice lives along Hood Franklin Road, where, for the time being, his home resembles a house boat after waters from the nearby Cosumnes River came flooding in.

"I got plenty of pellets and stuff to keep me warm, plenty of food, I've been through this once before, so it's just a matter of waiting this out," Vice said.

To pass the time, Vice watches drivers fly by -- heading to and from Interstate 5.

"Better to go through slow," he said. "You're going to lose your breaks once you get too much water wrapped around them."

Slow, or as one woman discovered, not at all.

"I was following my husband home and his GPS took us on an alternative route and my car took a swim," she told FOX40. "So, it's dead now."

The woman's husband pushed her out with his SUV. Her car eventually restarted, but it's smoking and doesn't sound good.

County officials say drivers should just avoid water.