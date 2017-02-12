Evacuation Centers Established as Crews Fight Potential Failure of Oroville Dam Spillway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OROVILLE -- Immediate evacuations have been ordered for residents of the low levels of Oroville and areas downstream, according to officials with the California Department of Water Resources.

The Associated Press estimates 130,000 people had fled the area.

Expect serious traffic delays in the affected areas as residents evacuate the area.

See a list of evacuation centers below:

An evacuation center for residents has been set up at the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds at 2357 Fair Street in Chico. Small animals are allowed at the fairgrounds. (Update: This evacuation center is now full)

A large animal shelter has been set up at Camelot Equestrian Park,1985 Clark Road.

A second evacuation center has been set up at the Colusa County Fairgrounds. There are trailer spaces as well as indoor space at the Main Exhibit Building. 1303 10th Street in Colusa.

An additional evacuation center has been set up in Orland at the Glenn County Fairgrounds at 221 E. Yolo Street. The center will open at 7:30 p.m.

An evacuation center is open at Paradise Alliance Church at 6491 Clark Road. (Small animals are accepted, RVs allowed in parking lot)

An evacuation center is set up at Elks Lodge in Paradise at 1100 Elks Lane, Paradise.

An evacuation center is open at Neighborhood Church at 2801 Notre Dame in Chico.

Nevada County is opening an evacuation shelter at the Nevada County Fairgrounds at 11228 McCourney Rd. Grass Valley. Enter at gate 1.

Rolling Hills RV Park in Corning is also available for those driving RVs.

For evacuation information, Butte County residents can dial 2-1-1 from landline or cell phones. Yuba or Sutter residents can call 1-866-916-3566.