Evacuations Ordered Due to ‘Hazardous Situation’ Developing at Oroville Dam Emergency Spillway

OROVILLE — Immediate evacuations have been ordered for residents of the low levels of Oroville and areas downstream, according to officials with the California Department of Water Resources.

Officials say a hazardous situation is developing with the Oroville Dam auxiliary spillway. The operation of the auxiliary spillway has led to severe erosion that could lead to a failure of the auxiliary spillway.

Officials are anticipating a failure of the auxiliary spillway at Oroville Dam within the next 60 minutes.

Failure will result in an uncontrolled release of flood waters from Lake Oroville.

The DWR is increasing water released to 100,000 cubic feet per second.

Immediate evacuation from the low levels of Oroville and areas downstream have been ordered.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for possible dam failure. Areas affected include Oroville, Palermo, Gridley, Thermalito, South Oroville, Oroville Dam, Oroville East and Wyandotte.

Residents should evacuate in a northward direction, toward Chico.

The flash flood warning is in effect until 4:15 p.m. Monday.

Evacuations have also been ordered for parts of Yuba County including Hallwood, Marysville, Olivehurst, Linda and Plumas Lake. Those in Yuba County are asked to not travel north toward Oroville. Travel east, south or west. Yuba City and Marysville are under evacuation.

Parts of Sutter County has ordered immediate evacuations for Live Oak, Yuba City, Nicolaus and all communities along the Feather River basin. Residents are asked to evacuate west on Highway 20 and/or south on Highway 99 and Highway 70 toward Sacramento. Additionally, residents can head south on Highway 113.

An evacuation center for residents has been set up at the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds at 2357 Fair Street in Chico. Small animals are allowed at the fairgrounds.

A large animal shelter has been set up at Camelot Equestrian Park,1985 Clark Road.

Evacuation shelter for residents evacuated from #Oroville located at the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds in Chico. 2357 Fair St, Chico #spillway — Butte County, CA (@CountyofButte) February 13, 2017

A second evacuation center has been set up at the Colusa County Fairgrounds. There are trailer spaces as well as indoor space at the Main Exhibit Building. 1303 10th Street in Colusa.

For evacuation information, Butte County residents can dial 2-1-1 from landline or cell phones. Yuba or Sutter residents can call 1-866-916-3566.

A press conference is scheduled at 6 p.m. at the Lake Oroville Nature Center at 917 Kelly Ridge Road.