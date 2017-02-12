FOX40 Special Report: Prescription for Addiction

Posted 11:59 PM, February 12, 2017, by

It's an epidemic that's sweeping the country. Drugs now kill more people than drugs or guns, and more than half of those deaths are linked to opiates. Tonight, FOX40 speaks an addict, struggling to stay clean, and those in the community who are working to clean up the mess addiction has left behind.