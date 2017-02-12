Gov. Brown Issues State of Emergency in Response to Oroville Dam Spillway Trouble

SACRAMENTO — Governor Jerry Brown issued a state of emergency order for Sutter, Butte and Yuba counties late Sunday related to the erosion concerns at the Lake Oroville Dam’s auxiliary spillway and subsequent evacuations.

“I’ve been in close contact with emergency personnel managing the situation in Oroville throughout the weekend and it’s clear the circumstances are complex and rapidly changing,” said Governor Brown. “I want to thank local and state law enforcement for leading evacuation efforts and doing their part to keep residents safe. The state is directing all necessary personnel and resources to deal with this very serious situation.”

The California Office of Emergency Services main office has been staffed at levels not seen since Napa was struck by a magnitude 6.0 earthquake.

Emergency officials gave a media briefing late Sunday to discuss the next steps.