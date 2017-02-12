Water No Longer Flowing Over Oroville Dam Auxiliary Spillway

OROVILLE — Officials said late Sunday that water is no longer flowing over the Oroville Dam auxiliary spillway.

Engineers with the Department of Water Resources will be at the dam Monday morning to assess whether their strategy of increasing water flows on the spillway worked.

It is their goal to get more water out of Lake Oroville before more storms move in. The area is expected to get rain on Wednesday or Thursday. They are continuing to release water down the spillway at a rate of 100,000 cubic feet per second.

The DWR chief says that the snowpack and future storms will be evaluated to determine what actions the department will take in the coming weeks.

The DWR said they have not been able to access the area on the emergency spillway that has been eroded. This was the first time the emergency spillway was ever used.

More than 188,000 people have been evacuated or are under evacuation warnings. It is not clear at this time when evacuations will be lifted or scaled back.