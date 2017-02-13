California Gun Rights Advocates March on Capitol

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- A short march from the Tower Bridge to the State Capitol packed a powerful message.

"We're tired of California lawmakers trampling on our gun rights," said march organizer Jacob Shockley.

The mile long stretch of sidewalk between the two spots was crowded with Second Amendment supporters Sunday morning.

"These demonstrations are an important part of the political process this gets the public noticing the cause," said demonstrator David Bouilly.

Both Bouilly and Shockley expressed their concern over the state's new law changing the definition of an assault weapon that went into effect on the first of the year.

"California is making it illegal to own certain types of rifles it's very frustrating," Bouilly said.

"Too many rules regulations laws that don't make sense," Shockley said.

Police and California Highway Patrol officers stood by, but the crowd at the Capitol wasn't met with anyone in opposition to their message.

Organizers said they want to encourage others to fight for their beliefs.