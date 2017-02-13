Emergency Officials Work to Repair Weakened Levee in Tyler Island

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TYLER ISLAND -- It may not be a levee break but a big gaping hole in Sacramento County is dangerously close to it.

“This is not a good thing,” Christopher Neudeck a Civil Engineer working on repairs said.

Neudeck said a part of the levee gave way on Monday morning. The wall of earth and rock protects homes in Tyler Island and Walnut Grove.

“Otherwise this would be catastrophic failure. This is a foundational failure that we have going on here and it’s aggressively pushed up to the crown of the levee,” Neudeck said.

Because of the potential danger, officials have called for a voluntary evacuation.

“You want to be ready because there is an impending failure of the levee,” Matt Robinson, a Public Information Officer with Sacramento County told FOX40.

While families moved away from the potential breach, crews with excavators used quarry rock to stabilize the levee.

“The reclamation district and engineers are working with excavators to try and dump rock into the area to make sure that it’s covered and that they can stop the levee from failing even more,” Robinson said.

As for why this happened, Neudeck said they’re still investigating but they do know the recent storms haven’t helped.

“These are saturated fields, we’ve had water up on the system now for going on three weeks. Well, almost four weeks actually,” Neudeck said.