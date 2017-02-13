Evacuees, Donations Fill Placer County Fairgrounds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROSEVILLE -- The Placer County Fair grounds in Roseville opened late Sunday night to any evacuees, providing a safe and comfortable place for Oroville and surrounding area residents who endured a stressful evacuation Sunday night.

It took the Murray family nearly four hours to drive from Yuba City to the Roseville area. They had to sleep in their cars because they had no where to go.

"We were at the super center Walmart over on Sierra College, and we stayed the night there because of the length of time it took us to get to this area," Bill Murray said.

The family was finally able to find a sense of peace at the Placer County Fair Grounds. The shelter can hold up to 500 evacuees with cots, blankets, food and showers.

Evan Murray says the shelter is providing a bit of positivity for them, as they deal with the anxiety of the not knowing what will happen.

"We are worried about our stuff and seeing what happens because I don't have flood insurance or anything like that," Evan said. "It's pretty worrying but we are trying to keep our spirits up."

Keeping spirits up is the goal for volunteers and residents.

Donations including food, toys and toiletries from Roseville families poured into the shelter throughout the day.

Sharon Jones stopped by to donate goods, and she says she was moved by the concerns and fears the evacuated families are dealing with.

"I feel bad for them, that's why we made sure to come right over," Jones told FOX40. "It can happen to anyone and it's hard with small children especially. It's scary."