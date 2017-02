Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OROVILLE -- The California Department of Water Resources says helicopters are dropping loads of rock on a hole at the lip of Oroville Dam's emergency spillway.

Workers are hoisting giant white bags filled with rocks and at least two helicopters flying them and releasing them in the spillway's erosion. Dump trucks full of boulders also are on their way to dump their cargo on the damaged spillway.

The barrier at the nation's tallest dam is being repaired a day after authorities ordered mass evacuations for everyone living below the lake out of concerns the spillway could fail and send a 30-foot wall of water roaring downstream.