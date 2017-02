KYBURZ — Highway 50 will remain closed “indefinitely” in the Kyburz area due to three mudslides along a 12-mile stretch, Caltrans said Monday morning.

The first slide happened Friday near Sand Flat. Mud and debris covered all four lanes. The second slide happened Saturday afternoon between Whitehall and Kyburz. A third happened about two miles east of Kyburz Saturday.

Caltrans said several smaller slides have been happening along the highway.

There was no estimated time for the road to reopen.