BAXTER — Westbound Interstate 80 has serious delays at Highway 20 after a mudslide occurred Monday afternoon near Baxter.

The CHP says Monday’s slide is in the same place one happened Friday, which also shut down the road. Only one westbound lane was open, Caltrans said.

Drivers can take Highway 20 to Highway 49 as a detour.

Westbound I-80 is completely closed to all tractor trailer traffic, the CHP said.