Mudslide Shuts Down Westbound I-80 Monday Night

BAXTER -- Westbound traffic on Interstate 80 was diverted to Highway 20 Monday night because of a mudslide at Baxter.

The slide first occurred Friday and was cleaned up by noon Saturday. But the hillside further eroded Monday, washing mud across the westbound lanes of travel.

Caltrans contractors worked to stabilize the saturated soil and clean up the mess with heavy machinery Monday while mud continued to slide down the steep hillside.

"We’ve got water that’s coming through the ground at the top of the slide and it’s saturating our slope," explained Project Engineer Phil Zink. "So we have to try and get all of that loose material.“

They were hoping to have Westbound 80 opened by the end of the night, but it is not a quick fix.

“It’s very unstable at this point. So what we’re trying to do is get it in a stable condition for the night so that we can open traffic back up. We’ve got a lot of material that keeps coming down on us.”

No travelers were caught up in the slide, but one contractor was injured in the cleanup effort and taken away conscious by ambulance, according to Caltrans.

As of late Monday night, there was no estimated time of reopening.