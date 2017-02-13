Five People Hospitalized, Intersection Shut Down After Crash in Roseville

ROSEVILLE — The intersection of Baseline and Fiddyment roads was closed Monday afternoon after a multi-vehicle crash.

The Roseville Police Department said five people were hospitalized from the crash.

Police say a woman driving a large RV had fled the scene of a minor accident near Cirby Way and Vernon Street. A Sacramento County sheriff’s deputy, who had stopped to investigate the smaller accident, chased the woman to Baseline and Fiddyment, until the RV hit several other vehicles in the intersection.

The RV caught fire after the crash, police said.

Three people were said to have minor to moderate injuries. The injuries of the other two people hurt in the accident were unclear.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and take alternate routes.

