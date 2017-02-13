No Timetable Offered for Oroville Dam Spillway Evacuations

OROVILLE — Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea says the evacuation below the nation’s tallest dam because of the threat of flooding from a damaged spillway will not end right away.

Officials said Monday that they are working on a plan to allow residents to return home when it’s safe.

Acting Department of Water Resources Director Bill Croyle says that the snowpack and future storms will be evaluated to determine what actions the department will take in the coming weeks.

More than 188,000 people have been evacuated or are under evacuation warnings.