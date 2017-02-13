Trump Wants to Ease Access to Capital for Women

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he is looking to work with Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to ease access to capital for female entrepreneurs.

Wonderful meeting with Canadian PM @JustinTrudeau and a group of leading CEO's & business women from Canada🇨🇦and the United States🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Rxr31QpxMK — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 13, 2017

Trump and Trudeau are taking part in a round table discussion about women in the workforce as part of their first official meeting.

Trump says the “system is not working so well for entrepreneurs” — particularly for women.

Trudeau adds that having “women in business is a powerful leverage for success.”

Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, attended the meeting and helped recruit participants and set the agenda.

The two countries will announce a joint task force and are expected to discuss issues like childcare and maternity leave.