Trump Wants to Ease Access to Capital for Women

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he is looking to work with Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to ease access to capital for female entrepreneurs.
Trump and Trudeau are taking part in a round table discussion about women in the workforce as part of their first official meeting.
Trump says the “system is not working so well for entrepreneurs” — particularly for women.
Trudeau adds that having “women in business is a powerful leverage for success.”
Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, attended the meeting and helped recruit participants and set the agenda.
The two countries will announce a joint task force and are expected to discuss issues like childcare and maternity leave.