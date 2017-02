Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Sacramento SPCA often stops by to show off cute dogs that are looking to be adopted. Today they mixed things up and brought in a cute bunny. Max is a 1-year-old male Mini Lop bunny. The SSPCA offers much more than just dogs so if you're looking to adopt a bunny or any other furry friend check them out to see what they have.

More info:

Sacramento SPCA

6201 Florin Perkins Road

Sacramento, CA, 95828

(916) 383- PETS

SSPCA.org