As Rivers Rise, Stanislaus County Proclaims Local Emergency

CROWS LANDING -- The Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors adopted a resolution Tuesday proclaiming a local emergency due to flooding.

According to a statement from the county, “Proclaiming a local emergency due to the recent storms allows the county to access more resources to better assist with costs to fix local roads and assist residents affected by rising water levels and flooding.”

The San Joaquin River was at flood stage in the Vernalis area on Tuesday, leading to mostly minor impacts.

Some places along the river have experienced serious impacts. The low-lying Catfish Camp RV Park in Crows Landing has been flooded since the weekend.

Crews and volunteers are inspecting miles of levees along the river in Stanislaus and San Joaquin counties. Some boils have been found and repaired.

One boil, a muddy seepage on what is supposed to be the dry side of a levee, was noticed and repaired quickly with sandbags and tarps Tuesday in the San Joaquin River Club neighborhood in Tracy.