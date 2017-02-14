Authorities Arrest Suspect in Davis Mosque Vandalism

DAVIS — Yolo County authorities have arrested a suspect in the vandalism of a Davis Islamic Center on January 22.
The District Attorney says footage shows Lauren Kirk-Coehlo, 30, smashing six window panes and placing bacon on the exterior door handle of the Islamic Center of Davis.
The Davis Police Department called the attack targeted and said it is a hate crime because of the bacon left behind. Pork is a meat forbidden to be eaten in the Muslim religion.
Kirk-Coehlo also allegedly destroyed two bikes left on the property.
The Davis Police Department will be holding a press conference at 2 p.m.
Stay with FOX40 for updates on this story.
38.544907 -121.740517