Authorities Arrest Suspect in Davis Mosque Vandalism

DAVIS — Yolo County authorities have arrested a suspect in the vandalism of a Davis Islamic Center on January 22.

The District Attorney says footage shows Lauren Kirk-Coehlo, 30, smashing six window panes and placing bacon on the exterior door handle of the Islamic Center of Davis.

The Davis Police Department called the attack targeted and said it is a hate crime because of the bacon left behind. Pork is a meat forbidden to be eaten in the Muslim religion.

Kirk-Coehlo also allegedly destroyed two bikes left on the property.

