California Senate Raises Employees’ Pay to Ease Gender Gap

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Senate is giving raises to 71 employees to reduce a pay gap between male and female employees.

Anthony Reyes, a spokesman for Democrats who control the chamber, said Tuesday that the 10 percent raises will cost about $602,000 annually.

The increases were given late last year to 58 women and 13 men.

A Senate analysis found women made about 96 cents for every dollar paid to male employees in 2015. The raises reduced the gap by about 1 cent.

An Assembly analysis found that female employees are paid 96 cents for every dollar paid to men. Spokesman Kevin Liao says the Assembly is trying to reduce the gap through ongoing hiring and salary decisions.

A 2015 California law increasing equal pay protections does not apply to the Legislature.