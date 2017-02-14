Child Hit, Killed By a Car on Hillsdale Boulevard

SACRAMENTO — A 13-year-old is dead after being hit by a car near the North Highlands neighborhood.

The incident happened around near the 7-Eleven on Hilldale Blvd. and Palm Avenue around 8:15 a.m.

Authorities say the child was not wearing a helmet. He was going northbound on the southbound sidewalk when a car attempting to go south pulled out of the 7-Eleven hit and ran over the boy.

The Twin Rivers Unified School District says the boy was a student at Foothill Ranch Middle School. Grief counselors were on hand at the school Tuesday.

