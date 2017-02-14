Enjoy Valentine’s Day at Leatherby’s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's Valentine's Day and if you don't have plans yet then Leatherby's Family Creamery is the spot for you. They are well known for their amazing homemade ice cream and today showed off their new Cupid's Arrow ice cream just in time for Valentine's Day. Cupid's Arrow is white chocolate ice cream with raspberry swirl and chocolate chunks. They also offer amazing food items as well so you can enjoy a meal before your ice cream. Head to Leatherby's and enjoy your favorite ice cream today!

More info:

Leatherby's Family Creamery

3 Locations:

-Arden Way

-Citrus Heights

-Elk Grove

Leatherbys.net

Facebook: Leatherby's Family Creamery