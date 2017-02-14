Gov. Jerry Brown Says Federal Aid Has Been Approved for Oroville Spillway

OROVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Gov. Jerry Brown says the federal government has approved aid to support the rebuilding of the shore of the damaged Oroville Dam and help the affected communities.

Brown said Tuesday the Federal Emergency Management Agency approved two recent aid requests made by his office.

Last week, Brown requested a presidential disaster declaration for California to reinforce recovery efforts following January storms that caused flooding, mudslides, power outages and damaged critical infrastructure across the state.

The governor thanked FEMA for moving quickly, saying “the federal aid will get money and resources where it’s needed most.”

Earlier Tuesday, White House spokesman Sean Spicer said President Donald Trump is keeping a “close eye” on the public safety crisis caused by the Oroville Dam.