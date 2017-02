Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- An object moving across the sky was spotted early Tuesday morning in Northern California.

According to U.S. Navy spokesperson John Daniels, the Navy launched two Trident II missiles from a submarine off the coast of California. Daniels said tests like this happen frequently, to make sure their systems are working properly.

The unarmed missiles were launched from the sea, flew of the sea and landed in the sea, Daniels said.