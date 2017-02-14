Oroville Spillway: Mandatory Evacuation Order Reduced to ‘Warning’

OROVILLE — The nearly 200,000 people evacuated after erosion was discovered Sunday at the Oroville Dam’s emergency spillway got some good news Tuesday afternoon — they are allowed to return home.

Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said the mandatory evacuation order for the area has been reduced to an evacuation warning. Honea residents should still be prepared to leave if conditions make a dramatic turn for the worse.

Bill Croyle, acting director of the Department of Water Resources, said the rain expected later in the week wouldn’t be a concern, as the storm’s inflows wouldn’t exceed Lake Oroville’s outflows.

Meanwhile, the DWR is shoring up the emergency spillway with boulders and concrete.

