Police Investigate Shooting at Sacramento Golden Corral

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento police are investigating a shooting at the Golden Corral on West Stockton Boulevard.

The shooting happened about 8:45 p.m. At least one person was hit by gunfire, according to Sacramento police.

Police say the restaurant was very busy for the Valentine’s Day holiday, and the scene is very hectic.

Officers are working to set up a large perimeter in the area.

The shooter fled the scene. No motive is known at this time.

