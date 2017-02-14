Police Release Composite Sketch of Placerville Trail Sexual Assault Suspect

PLACERVILLE — The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office has released a composite sketch of the man they believe sexually assaulted a woman as she walked on a trail with her child.

The trail, just off Missouri Flat Road, is where investigators say the suspect approached the woman around 1 p.m. January 27.

The suspect reportedly first asked the woman about the location of a business then asked her for a dollar, which she gave him.

The victim said she went to shake his hand for him saying ‘thank you’ and then he pulled her in and sexually assaulted her with the other hand.

The victim screamed for help and fought back and the suspect apologized and ran away, but he left his red Nike shoe behind.

The suspect is described as a 14 to 20-year-old Hispanic male with dark skin and dark messy hair. He’s about 5 feet 7 inches tall.

Detectives are also reviewing nearby surveillance in hopes that they can get a picture of the suspect.

38.729625 -120.798546