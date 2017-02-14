President Trump Keeps ‘Close Eye’ on Oroville Dam Spillway Crisis

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House spokesman Sean Spicer says President Donald Trump is keeping a “close eye” on the public safety crisis caused by the damaged Oroville Dam spillway.

Some 200,000 residents have been ordered evacuated after officials feared a spillway at the country’s tallest dam was in danger of imminent failure. Water levels in the lake behind Oroville Dam have since receded, lessening the danger of catastrophic flooding downstream. But the evacuation order remains in place.

Spicer said at a Washington press conference that the president is in contact with state officials and working with federal disaster relief agencies.

Spicer said it’s an example of why Congress needs to pass major infrastructure upgrades for the country.