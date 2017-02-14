Take a Train Ride Through the Wild West

The Sacramento River Train is offering you the chance to experience the wild west on a train ride with the Wild West Excursion. Enjoy a two-hour trip along the Old River Road while interacting with outlaws and the sheriff. Enjoy the wild west with a Wild West Excursion on the Sacramento River Train.
More info:
Sacramento River Train:
Wild West Excursion
Every Sunday at 11am
Children: $40
Adults: $50
(800) 866-1690
400 N Harbor Blvd., West Sacramento
SacramentoRiverTrain.com
Facebook: Sacramento River Train
Twitter: @SacRiverTrain