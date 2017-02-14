Take a Train Ride Through the Wild West

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Sacramento River Train is offering you the chance to experience the wild west on a train ride with the Wild West Excursion. Enjoy a two-hour trip along the Old River Road while interacting with outlaws and the sheriff. Enjoy the wild west with a Wild West Excursion on the Sacramento River Train.

More info:

Sacramento River Train:

Wild West Excursion

Every Sunday at 11am

Children: $40

Adults: $50

(800) 866-1690

400 N Harbor Blvd., West Sacramento

SacramentoRiverTrain.com

Facebook: Sacramento River Train

Twitter: @SacRiverTrain