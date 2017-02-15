Sikh Temples Open to Evacuees

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST SACRAMENTO -- Sikh Temples across the Sacramento region opened their doors to countless families forced to evacuate their homes because of the Oroville Dam Spillway emergency this week.

"It was like totally messed up. Tension. No sleep. Nothing," Babbar Singh Shergill said.

Shergill was one of 250 people who filled the halls of the Sikh Temple of Sacramento on Evergreen Avenue in West Sacramento. He said it took his family eight hours to get from the Yuba City area to West Sacramento in the heavy traffic created by a rush of 180,000 evacuees.

"It's very helpful at a time like this, yeah," Mandeep Singh said.

Singh and his wife evacuated with a 6-week-old baby boy. They said it means the world to them to have a safe place to rest their heads with their little one.

The Sikh Temple of Sacramento said it meant the world to them, too, that people felt comfortable coming there during their time of need.

"Yeah, we are proud," Manpreet Grewal said.

Grewal said the gesture, to announce an open invitation to evacuees was not only because communities in Yuba and Sutter Counties have some of the largest Punjabi-American populations outside of India, but because their doors are open to everyone, of any race or religion, at any time.

"It's selfless service. We're Sikh. We'll help everyone," Grewal said.

Some of the evacuees that stayed overnight had never set foot in a temple before.

Nonetheless, they were treated to hot meals, showers, and a place to rest.

"We are praying for everyone in the community," Grewal said.