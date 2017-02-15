Amazon to Open Book Store in San Francisco Bay Area

Posted 7:28 AM, February 15, 2017, by , Updated at 07:27AM, February 15, 2017
SEATTLE, WA - NOVEMBER 4: The newly-opened Amazon Books store is pictured on November 4, 2015 in Seattle, Washington. The online retailer opened its first brick-and-mortar book store on November 3, 2015. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

SEATTLE, WA - NOVEMBER 4: The newly-opened Amazon Books store is pictured on November 4, 2015 in Seattle, Washington. The online retailer opened its first brick-and-mortar book store on November 3, 2015. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Amazon is bringing a brick-and-mortar retail bookstore to the San Francisco Bay Area months after it opened its first store in California.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported Tuesday (http://bit.ly/2kSouNo ) that the online retailer announced it is opening a store in Walnut Creek. There are currently stores in Seattle, Portland and San Diego and plans for locations in Chicago, Boston, New Jersey and New York.

Amazon would not say when the Bay Area store will open or how big it will be. The company says it is hiring store managers and associates now.