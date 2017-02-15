Authorities: Davis Mosque Vandalism Suspect ‘Immediate Danger’ to Public

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIS -- New, disturbing details have been released about the woman accused of vandalizing the Islamic Center of Davis last month.

Thirty-three-year-old Lauren Kirk-Coehlo was arrested Tuesday and faces felony charges of vandalism with a hate crime enhancement and vandalism of a church, but it's what law enforcement say they uncovered during their investigation that has them most concerned for the public's safety.

Kirk-Coehlo's bail was increased from $40,000 to $1,000,000 after one of the arresting officers said in a court document that the 33-year-old made references to killing people, and even researching how to make a bomb-vest.

Police, along with the FBI recently served a search warrant at her home. According to the declaration, investigators went through Kirk-Coehlo's cell phone and social media accounts. What they found was text messages from Kirk-Coehlo's mother where the suspect claimed to have "mental problems."

Her search information included details about how to make a bomb-vest, as well as searches for information on a suspect who killed six people and injured 19 other at a Mosque attack in Quebec, Canada last week.

Maybe even more telling were the private messages on Kirk-Coehlo's Twitter account in which she wrote, "I would like to kill many people."

The suspects vandalism January 22nd at the Islamic Center of Davis, in which Kirk-Coehlo is accused of breaking seven windows, destroying two bikes and placing strips of bacon (a forbidden food) on door handles at the center, sparked outrage, anguish and fear.

"There was a sense of insecurity at the mosque, and the fact that some people feel this place is their home and for someone to do that, it made them feel unsafe in their own house," said the president of the Center, Amr Zedan.

The document also said Kirk-Coehlo shared derogatory remarks and used racial slurs about Hispanics and African Americans on social media. As well as praising Dylan Roof, who has been convicted recently of killing nine African American's in a church in South Carolina.

For those reasons, authorities believe Kirk-Coehlo is an immediate danger to the public and pushed to increase her bail to $1,000,000.

She is due to be arraigned on the two felony charges Thursday afternoon in Yolo Superior Court.