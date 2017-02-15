Concrete Slab Tilts on SF High-Rise

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) —

unstable 1-ton concrete slab started tilting and a crane atop the skyscraper malfunctioned.

San Francisco Assistant Fire Chief Tom Sirogusa says workers had just finished pouring concrete and something gave way.

He says one of the crane’s nine struts is out of place. A construction engineer is being brought in to help.

Fire officials say the concrete slab is intended to be a wall on the 30th floor of a high-rise luxury apartment at 41 Tehama Street.

The buildings around the construction site were evacuated and several streets have been closed to traffic, causing a massive traffic jam during rush hour.

If the slab topples over it could damage at least two building below.