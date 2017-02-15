Dashcam Video Shows Texas Officer Saving Restaurant from Burning Truck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLEN HEIGHTS, Texas – Police dashcam video caught an amazing save by a Texas officer who saw a pickup truck engulfed in flames next to a fast food restaurant Saturday.

The dramatic video shows officer Chris Womack hop a curb and come fender-to-fender with a burning truck in Glenn Heights, south of Dallas. With the flames dangerously close to a Jack In The Box drive-thru window, Womack pushes the truck with his patrol car – screeching tires and all.

Womack got it to roll into the parking lot, preventing major damage to the building.

No one was hurt in the incident.

It's not clear how the fire started.