Kids and Salt Intake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In honor of February being heart month, Simone is talking with Dr. Emily Hannon about sodium intake in kids. Government studies show 90 percent of kids each way too much salt. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nine out of ten children - and about the same number of adults - are consuming way more than the recommended 2,300 milligrams (which is only about a teaspoon) of sodium a day. Too much sodium in our foods leads to high blood pressure, a major risk factor for heart disease and stroke. Some of the top sources of salt include: