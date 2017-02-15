Many families had to relocate due to the Oroville Dam spillway situation and today Mae is chatting with Steve Wymer - Nextdoor's Vice President of Policy. He will explain the different ways the Nextdoor app can help communities in emergency situations.
Kids Matter: Nextdoor App Helping Oroville Dam Evacuees
