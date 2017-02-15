Oroville Dam Evacuees can Return Home, For Now

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYSVILLE -- What could be more normal than a medicine run to the Marysville CVS on a Wednesday night or picking up dinner at Panda Express?

Well, almost nothing, except those everyday errands weren't possible just 48 hours ago when evacuation orders near the Oroville Dam were holding firm.

North Beale Road was just one of the places that looked like a ghost town as the order lapsed into its second day.

Parking lots are full on the first full day the order's been cancelled.

"We went to Rancho Cordova 'cause my daughter had rented us a room there. So that's what we headed for," said Louise Locklin.

That was Locklin's plan when the nation's tallest dam had the biggest of spillway problems; first a 200 foot hole in the main channel taking pressure off a rain-swollen Lake Oroville and then frighteningly fast erosion as an auxiliary spillway was used for the very first time.

With a new storm pressing into the region, Locklin is not quite sure how to fell.

"I'm not going to let myself go to the anxiety stage, but it is anxious," Locklin said.

The hour's notice to leave and time away from home was a hassle for Amy Hanson and little Lola.

But that situation gave her the time to pay forward some of the kindness she received during the evacuation.

She bought dinner for a Vietnam veteran she met who was also an evacuee.

As nice as that was, she doesn't want to have to make any more friends while fleeing a potential flood.

"This time I got gas. I'm going to keep a bag packed," Hanson said.

"By the time we got to my parents' house, the evacuation order had been lifted from mandatory to recommended," said Thomas Lynn of Yuba City.

He and his family didn't evacuate right away during the first spillway crisis but now, with more water on the way, he's strategizing.

"We might end up going to over to a friend's house in the Loma Rica area," he said.

His 4-year old son Bobby wasn't a big fan of fleeing when it eventually did happen.

So for now Bobby's picked some flowers for his mom while dad picked up dinner, and he and the rest of the region are hoping for a calmer weekend ahead.