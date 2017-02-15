San Joaquin River Could Reach Dangerous Levels Over the Weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY -- While San Joaquin County is facing a threat of flooding, Lathrop residents are already escaping their homes and packing up.

People who live along Frewert Road in Lathrop are leaving their homes by boat as water sits just a foot below their front doors.

Lathrop residents are located on the San Joaquin River. Their homes have been built up above the ground level, allowing for them to leave safely and take some of their belongings with them.

The neighborhood is on the other side of natural levees, which protect the Vernalis area from flood waters.

As rains move in on Wednesday the waters will rise. At the moment the flood stage is at 29.2 feet; the danger stage is 29.5 feet. The levels are expected to fluctuate around 29.5 feet through the overnight hours of Friday into Saturday.

Currently officials are monitoring the Vernalis area in anticipation of the rising waters. Breaches and boils as well as the strength of the levees are of concern, especially if the water ends up getting as close as 1 foot from the levees.

No one in the Lathrop neighborhood has been trapped and for now some people are even staying in their homes.