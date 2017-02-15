San Juan Unified Debuts Mobile App

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- You can use mobile apps to track coupons or your heart rate, but how about how your kid's doing in class, in real time?

It's now a reality in the 40,000-student San Juan Unified School District.

Administrators say since everyone seems to have a device in their hands all the time, they wanted to meet families where they are.

Four school communities started testing the program last month and now it's rolling out district-wide.

Just search "San Juan Unified" in your service provider's app store and get connected to everything you need to know about your student.

"Parents can customize their own push notifications," said district spokeswoman Katie Combs. "So they can get regular notifications right when they get a grade uploaded into our system. As soon as an attendance issue is reported they'll get a push notification right away."