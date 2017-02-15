See Stunning Before and After Images from the Oroville Dam Spillway

OROVILLE — A agricultural imaging firm AgVision released stunning before and after images of the Oroville Dam emergency spillway Tuesday. Take a look below.

The “before” image was taken from Google Earth, in the midst of California’s historic drought. The after was taken by AgVision on Feb. 13, the day after erosion was discovered at the Oroville Dam’s emergency spillway, prompting 188,000 evacuations. That evacuation order was lifted Tuesday.

In the meantime, crews are working to fill eroded sections with boulders and concrete while the Department of Water Resources continues to release water at 100,000 cubic feet per second in order to make room in the reservoir for more rain.

AgVision has an interactive version on their website, allowing users to slide back and forth between the two images. You can check that out here.