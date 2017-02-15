Stanislaus County Officials Investigate Deadly Officer-Involved Shooting in Newman

NEWMAN — A man was fatally shot by a Newman Police Department officer Wednesday at Bobolink Avenue near Barrington Avenue.
Authorities received a call around 8:40 a.m. about a fight with weapons at a Bobolink Avenue residence, reports Anthony Bejaran of the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department.
While incidents leading up to the shooting have not been uncovered by officials, Bejaran’s statement notes that a suspect of the fight was injured by a Newman officer’s gunfire.
The man was transported to an emergency room where he later died.
A woman was also injured and is being treated. Her involvement in the incident has not been reported by the authorities.
Officials with the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department are currently leading an investigating and interviewing witnesses.
A Newman officer-involved shooting of this nature has not occurred since 1998, Bejaran reports.