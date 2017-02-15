Stanislaus County Officials Investigate Deadly Officer-Involved Shooting in Newman

NEWMAN — A man was fatally shot by a Newman Police Department officer Wednesday at Bobolink Avenue near Barrington Avenue.

Authorities received a call around 8:40 a.m. about a fight with weapons at a Bobolink Avenue residence, reports Anthony Bejaran of the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department.

While incidents leading up to the shooting have not been uncovered by officials, Bejaran’s statement notes that a suspect of the fight was injured by a Newman officer’s gunfire.

Update on Newman officer involved shooting:@StanSheriff says suspect has died, no id, just saying he's male. This is the 1st OIS since '98. pic.twitter.com/a8cHBGJ3qg — Kay Recede FOX40 (@KayRecede) February 15, 2017

The man was transported to an emergency room where he later died.

A woman was also injured and is being treated. Her involvement in the incident has not been reported by the authorities.

A female victim was treated at the scene. Original call was for a fight w/weapons. #Newman #stanislauscounty pic.twitter.com/Li75EmwxWM — Kay Recede FOX40 (@KayRecede) February 15, 2017

Officials with the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department are currently leading an investigating and interviewing witnesses.

A Newman officer-involved shooting of this nature has not occurred since 1998, Bejaran reports.